How to Breed Noggin in My Singing Monsters

Collecting as many different creatures as possible is vital for any My Singing Monsters player, and the easiest way to get multiple of the same to create those all-important tunes is through breeding. However, the breeding process of these curious critters is more complex than you’d expect for a game like this, so it can be confusing to face if you don’t know how to begin. Noggin is one of many monsters you can breed, and due to its potential rarity, it can be vital to collect. So, if you’re on the hunt to breed this monster, read on to find out the process you need to follow.

Can You Breed Noggin in My Singing Monsters?

To breed the Noggin species, you must combine two three-element monsters, which are at least one-part earth. The process takes around five seconds so that you can hatch your new companion quickly. In addition, it’ll cost you 300 coins which isn’t too much money depending on how far you are in the game. As Noggin is one of the first monsters you receive within the game, it’s not too impressive from the get-go, but the more you breed, the higher your chances of receiving something slightly better.

As with many species from My Singing Monsters, there is a potential to receive a rare or epic version of the species, though the odds are pretty slim. Unfortunately, there’s no way to guarantee a rare or epic egg from breeding the first time, and it’s down to the luck of the draw, but if you are fortunate to receive a golden egg from the breeding process, you may have a rarity waiting to be hatched. Noggin is also one of the best monsters to have on hand to breed with other species and grow your collection further, so even if you don’t score an epic or rare variation, the species still has its perks.

My Singing Monsters is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023