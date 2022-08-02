Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is still going strong since its release in 2012. Players return to the experience each and every day to continue enjoying the game. There are many players who enjoy mods within the game that are safe to utilize outwith the official matchmaking of course. Although, when you are indeed focusing on the more competitive side of the experience you may want to make sure that your FPS stays at a consistent rate and you will be happy to know there is a way to cap your FPS for the game. This guide article will take you through the process of how to cap your FPS in CS:GO.

Capping Your FPS in CS:GO

In order to cap your FPS, you will first need to go to your Steam library and get to CS:GO. When you are at the game, right-click on the game and then go to ‘properties’ and select it. After that go to ‘Launch Options’ in the general properties. You will observe a box which sort of looks like a command box. This is exactly what it is.

If you input the following command: ‘+fps_max 60‘. That will cap the FPS to 60. However, you could swap the number for any other number that you may want to have as the max FPS cap for the experience. You will be able to choose what works best for your game in terms of the max FPS and moreover what allows for smoother gameplay for your PC/laptop depending on which you play CS:GO on. There are many other launch options that you can also have for the game so it is something to keep in mind for the future about this general setting being there within the properties of the game on Steam.

Counter-Stike: Global Offensive is available now and playable for the following platforms: PC, Linux, Mac, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3.