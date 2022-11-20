How to Catch Glimmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

From taking to the skies to catch bird Pokemon to swimming across the sea to encounter a pod of Finnizen, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet optimizes a wide variety of environments to showcase the spectrum of species the franchise is known for. Even down to the rocky mountainsides home to Klawf, and spilling into the dank depths of caves home to Houndoom and Yongoos, there is much more than meets the eye. But not every Pokemon is available right away, and some species are quick to present a challenge for players desperate to fill out their Pokedex. Glimmet, a cave-dwelling species, is among one the many who would instead remain a mystery. Read on to find out where you can catch one of these.

Where to Find Glimmet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Although Glimmet’s Pokedex entry suggests that the Pokemon can be found throughout caves across the Paldean region, it’s a particularly rare spawn. It doesn’t spawn as frequently as other cave-dwelling Pokemon. As the Dex states, Glimmet will be found across cave walls rather than exclusively roaming freely, so it’s best to keep your eyes on the cave walls to spot this somewhat rare Pokemon species. One of the most predominant locations in which the Pokemon spawns is Area Zero, but unlike other caves across the region, players cannot just wander in and start catching the free-roaming Pokemon.

To access Area Zero, trainers must complete the central storyline for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, whether that is Path of Legends or Victory Road. Once you have access to the location, you can explore the great crater of Paldea and face the Pokemon that reside within, but Glimmet’s tiny size makes it easier to miss. If you encounter and capture a Glimmet, level it up until 35 to receive Glimmora and continue to bulk out your Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2022