Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature a wide array of never seen before Pokémon, all of which are sure to really make their presence known, if not by their skills than by their looks, such as the game’s new Dark type Maschiff. But how can you catch a Maschiff in the games? Now, in order to help you complete your Pokedex and get your dream team as fast as possible, here’s how to catch a Maschiff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Catch Maschiff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fortunately for all who wish to add Maschiff to their roster as fast as possible, you’ll be able to catch him early on in the game. More specifically, you will be able to find Maschiff in the fields located west of the city of Cortondo, which will be placed directly in front of the city’s western Pokecenter. The city will also very likely be the one where you will face your first Gym leader in both Scarlet and Violet.

The Maschiffs in the area will be around level 10 or 11 so we highly recommend that you make use of Pokemon on at least level 11 in order to make the catch without unnecessary risks.

Once in the area, you will be able to catch a Maschiff by simply battling them. You can check out the exact spot where you will be able to find a Maschiff in the image below:

With that said, you can find Maschiffs in a wide array of other areas, all located in the western portion of Paldea. You can check out all the spots in which you will be able to find the Pokémon in the image below:

Now that you know where to find your Maschiff, we highly recommend that you also check out how to evolve them into a Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You can play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022