How-to-Catch-Midnight-Carp-in-Stardew-Valley

If you’re an avid fisherman in Stardew Valley, you will know the pain of trying to find every fish in your catalog. With species like Catfish exclusively spawning during rainy days, and various other fish needing specific requirements and locations before they will bother taking the bait, it can be an incredibly long process to try and find every last one. But even among the most challenging fish to find, a select few fish will only show their fins to the most talented farmers, and the Midnight Carp is one of the most elusive. So, if this is one of the final fish you are eager to catch, read on, and prepare to spend a lot of time staring at the same body of water.

Where to Find The Midnight Carp in Stardew Valley

Firstly, the Midnight Carp is pretty much what it says on the tin, and the fish will only spawn during the night. To make matters slightly more complex, this species will only spawn during Winter or Fall at the Mountain Lake or within the Cindersap Forest. Should you be fortunate to hook a Midnight Carp, it’ll be quick to put up a fight and won’t be the easiest species to catch. Although it won’t be as challenging as one of the legendary fish, it’ll still be significantly more difficult to catch than something like a Pike.

Additionally, Midnight Carp can be caught at any time of year with the use of Magic Bait, but there’s no guarantee that the species will be what you hook when using this. It’s also worth carrying a few bobbers to help you out since the rare fish within the game are significantly harder to hook, and Stardew Valley fishing mechanics are already quite challenging to get to grips with. However, Midnight Carp can occasionally be found in non-standard farm layouts, like four corners and forest farms, to make things a little easier.

Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2022