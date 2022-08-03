MultiVersus is the game that is at the forefront of most people’s minds for playing through at the moment. With its diverse range of characters and stages on offer, many have been enjoying learning the best strategies for their favorites. Of course, in order to play the game, you will have your WB account linked with a display name. You may be wondering how you can actually change the name that shows in-game if you don’t like what you have as your current display name. This guide article will take you through how to change your name in MultiVersus.

Changing Your Name in MultiVersus

The first thing you will need to do in order to change your name within the game is to make your way to the official website located through this link. When you are on the home page, log in to the account that you play MultiVersus with. When you have done so, at the top right of the site you’ll notice your account profile picture and your name. Click on that section and then press ‘Account Settings’.

After you have been taken to the relevant page, the second setting down will say ‘Display Name’ and then list your name. Click on the square icon with the pencil inside it to begin editing your display name. Now you can alter your display name and type a new one, all you have to do when you have entered a new name is click on the ‘Update’ button and if accepted that will change your display name. Now you can get back to playing with others in the game with an all-new updated display name!

MultiVersus is available at this moment within Open Beta form and you can download it for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.