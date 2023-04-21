Image: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

Dead Island 2 is having plenty of people making the journey to HELL-A and many are wanting flashy new outfits as they slay zombies. When trying to customize their character, some players have been wondering about how they can actually go about doing so. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to change your outfit in Dead Island 2.

Changing Your Outfit in Dead Island 2

Changing your outfit is not as simple as you may think and that’s because you will need to have at least one Character Pack which will contain an outfit for one character. If you do have a Character Pack for changing outfits then you can do this via the “Slayers” section — which is effectively the character select screen. This particular screen can be found by going to the main menu and pressing “Slayers”.

There are two Character Packs that you can get at the moment and these are the “Cyber Slayer Amy” pack and the “Silver Star Jacob” pack. This at least gives you a few options to choose from but there is not too much in the way of outfit customization at the time of writing. In terms of the outfits, this will be the best that you can get.

How to Get Cyber Slayer Amy and Silver Star Jacob Character Packs In Dead Island 2

In order to get either Dead Island 2 Character Pack you will have to get the Gold or Deluxe edition of the game. This will then allow you to use both Character Packs so you can equip Amy or Jacob with a new outfit.

There are separate listings for both Character Packs on the store so this means that they will be available for general purchase in the future.

Will There Be Free Character Packs for Dead Island 2?

It is likely that there will be more Character Packs but it is not known if any will be free. Generally, we would expect them to come with a price unless for a special event potentially if there was going to be one. Usually, most DLC packs based around customization items do arrive with a cost: not just in Dead Island but in plenty of other games too.

Time will tell if players will get any free Character Packs but for now, you can stick to one of the available two styles. Zombies won’t just have to be on the lookout for menacing weapons this summer in Dead Island 2 — but now also the fashion to go along with them.

