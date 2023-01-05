How to Check Your Stats and KD in Warzone 2

Checking your stats and the kill-to-death ratio is an essential part of any Call of Duty game, as it lets you know whether you are improving. Warzone 2 is the same; everyone wants to know how well they succeed in the new battle royale mode. If you are wondering how to check your stats in Warzone 2, look no further, as we will explain everything we know.

Check Your Warzone 2 Stats

At the time of writing, Activision has not released a way to check statistics for Warzone 2. The long-awaited Combat Record was supposed to launch on December 14. According to Dexerto, it was soon delayed due to Activision not having accurate data for the population of players; in other words, they weren’t expecting this many people playing Warzone 2.

Calculate Statistics Without Combat Record

Even though the official way isn’t present, there is a way to work around this and determine your K/D ratio. Follow the steps below; heads up, you will need a calculator.

Head to the main menu for Warzone 2

Head to the Weapons tab

Edit any loadout in the gunsmith section and go to customize

Open up any gun, put your cursor over “Endless black,” and wait for the icon to turn blue.

Your kills and death will appear; make sure to write them down.

Click on Multiplayer stats and subtract your kills and deaths shown in the standard multiplayer screen from the blue icon earlier in Warzone 2.

Divide your kills by your deaths after the subtraction, and bingo!

While the official Combat Record has yet to be implemented into the game, we can expect that the process will be the same as before. This process is as follows:

Opening Warzone 2 menu

Select Options

Select Stats

Select Battle Royale

Hopefully, the process stays as simple as that once Activision finally decides to release an update containing the Combat Record.

We will update you if Activision finally decides to release the Combat Record, so all players can see how well they are doing in the new Battle Royale Mode. In the meantime, check out our other Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides on our site. These include guides for the best guns in the game, the best settings, and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023