How to Claim Pre-Order Bonuses and Deluxe Edition DLC in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gives those who pre-ordered the game bonuses to be used in-game. These include unique cosmetics, blaster sets, and a fancy lightsaber set. Claiming these bonuses isn’t very straightforward, though, and the average player may need some help learning how to claim them. No worries. This guide will walk you through how to claim these bonuses.

Steps to Claim Standard and Deluxe Pre-Order Bonuses for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Those who pre-ordered a physical copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can find the digital code on either the retailer’s receipt of purchase or within an email sent by the specific retailer the player purchased from. This code must then be input into the PlayStation or Xbox store. For the PlayStation store, head to the three dots in the upper right-hand corner and select “Redeem Code.” For Xbox, on the game store’s left-hand corner, select “Redeem.” Once done, the pre-order bonuses will begin to download and become available in-game.

For those who have pre-ordered the game’s digital version, the bonuses will automatically start downloading once the main game is installed. Once downloaded, these bonuses will appear in-game. For all editions — the steps to access these pre-order bonuses in-game are as follows:

Progress through the tutorial mission and make it to Bogano Open the game’s main menu. Go to customization and see all the pre-order bonuses available to equip.

Standard Edition Bonuses

Here is everything you should find in your customization menu for pre-ordering the game’s standard version.

Hermit Cosmetic Set

Hermit Lightsaber Set

Combustion Blaster Set

Deluxe Edition Bonuses

Here is everything you should find in the customization menu for pre-ordering the deluxe version of the game.

Rugged BD-1 Cosmetic

Scoundrel Cosmetic

DL-44 Blaster Set

Rebel Hero Cosmetic

BD-ASTRO BD-1 Cosmetic

Rebel Hero Lightsaber Set

As you begin your Star Wars journey with all these bonuses, know which graphical setting is best for you.

- This article was updated on April 28th, 2023