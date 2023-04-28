Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Quality vs Performance Mode Differences, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has everything Star Wars fans could hope for — lightsaber action, lore, customization, and a great story. Also, what else is so great about Survivor is the fact that the game offers players graphical settings. There are two graphic settings to choose from in Survivor: Performance Mode and Quality Mode.

Which graphical setting is best for you? That comes down to preference, as each has its own benefits, so the player must decide which is most important. This article will go over the differences between quality and performance mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Differences Between Performance and Quality Mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Two essential features of the two graphical settings make them stand apart. Performance mode focuses on having the smoothest frame rate possible, while Quality mode specializes in having the best graphics on the screen. Let’s review each mode’s specs to help you make your decision easier.

Performance mode targets 60 FPS at 1440p on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the Quality mode is locked at 30 FPS but has a 4K resolution. As previously mentioned, performance specs help the game run buttery smooth, while Quality Mode make it look its best visually.

Related: Is Jedi Survivor On Game Pass?

Which Graphic Setting Should You Choose?

In my opinion, for a game like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which plays like a souls-like and demands a very high difficulty — it is wisest to go for Performance mode so you don’t have any dips in frames during a challenging boss or enemy. Any frame rate drops can make all the difference in whether you survive a challenging fight.

The good news about these graphical settings is that the game allows you to change them as you play instead of starting over from scratch. So why don’t you give both a shot and make the decision based on your experience? Head into settings and select graphical settings to toggle the two modes on or off.

- This article was updated on April 28th, 2023