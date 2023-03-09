How to Claim the Omen Ship Set Twitch Drops for Sea of Thieves

Image: Microsoft Studios

Twitch Drops are a fantastic way for players to gain access to rarer rewards within a number of games, and it’s Sea of Thieves‘ turn for the spotlight. For a limited time, players can tune in to specific streams to unlock the Omen Ship Set for their game, so if you’re looking for new cosmetics to take to the high seas, it’s worth participating if you can.

The Omen Ship Set has been pretty elusive, so tuning into Sea of Thieves streams on Twitch from March 16 to March 20 is the best opportunity to unlock various themed items for you and your crewmates. You’ll need to watch a Sea of Thieves stream for an hour to become entitled to receiving up to seven rewards, so read on to find out how and where you need to sign up to start earning.

How to Unlock the Omen Ship Set in Sea of Thieves

To start, you’ll need to be signed up to receive Twitch Drops for Sea of Thieves, which can be done through the official website. Once you’ve signed up, all you need to do is watch an hour of Sea of Thieves stream between March 16 and March 20 to claim three Omen-themed rewards. The following list states the three rewards available during this period.

Omen Wheel

Omen Cannons

Omen Capstan

Once you have watched your hour of content, you can claim the reward from your Twitch Drops profile on Twitch, found by clicking your icon in the top right-hand corner and finding the Drops & Rewards option from the drop-down menu. You’ll see your rewards in the inventory, which will be sent to your Sea of Thieves account once claimed. Be sure to claim your bonuses within 24 hours of unlocking them — otherwise, you’ll walk away empty-handed.

Related: How to Get the One Piece Hat in Sea of Thieves

However, four additional rewards are up for grabs for any player watching content between March 18 to March 20. Of course, the three rewards listed above are also available during this period, so if you’re settled and ready to watch a fair bit of Sea of Thieves streaming, you should qualify to receive every part of the Omen Ship set. The following list states the four additional awards available from March 18.

Omen Hull

Omen Salis

Omen Flag

Omen Figurehead

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023