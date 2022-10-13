How To Complete All Hildibrand Quests In FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a very captivating story across its base game and all four of its expansions. But what many people overlook is the long-running line of sidequests that have been lovingly called the Hildibrand quests. Most side quests in Final Fantasy XIV are either one-off stories or used to unlock a dungeon, but the Hildiband quests don’t fall into either of those camps. Let’s go over what the Hildibrand quests are and how you can complete them all in Final Fantasy XIV.

What are the Hildibrand Quests in Final Fantasy XIV

The Hildibrand quests are not much different from your average side quests in Final Fantasy XIV. The only difference the Hildibrand quests have over regular side quests is that these quests all follow the story of Hildibrand Maderville. Normally a side quest is an open and closed story, but the Hildibrand questline has been going since the beginning of A Real Reborn all the way through the latest expansion, only being put on pause when players were in another world.

While it is not one long storyline, each expansion has seen its own questline involving Hildibrand Mandervill as he solves mysteries as a detective. The story of each questline is quite interesting and almost on par with the story being told for the main scenario. The rewards for fully finishing an expansion Hildibrand questline are also quite nice.

These quests offer a nice break from the main story and can even be used to help level up some of your other jobs to level 90 since the quest line goes all the way from 50 to 90. There are also some fun Duties locked behind the Hildibrand questline. So if you want to have your duty finder full with as many options as possible for roulettes, you will need to finish these questlines at some point.

How to Complete Each Hildibrand Quest

A Realm Reborn Questline

This is the longest series of quests since this was the introduction for Hildibrand. Future expansion questlines are much shorter since there doesn’t need to be as much explanation for who Hildibrand is. Letting players jump right into the role of being his sidekick for Hilidbrands latest escapade.

The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen

Picked up from Wymond in Ul’dah Steps of Nald

Speak with Nashu Mhakaracca at the lichyard in eastern Thanalan.

Participate in the FATE Fallen Corpses Writhe in Style in southern Thanalan.

Show the Curious Parchment to Nashu Mhakaracca.

Speak with Nashu Mhakaracca in the Sagolii Desert.

Back in the Saddle

Picked up from Hildibrand in Southern Thanalan

Question the residents of Ul’dah on the Steps of Nald.

Speak with Wymond.

After Her Own Heart

Picked up from Wymond in Ul’dah Steps of Nald

Speak with Yellow Moon at the Weaver’s Guild.

Speak with Hildibrand on the Steps of Nald.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Speak with Nashu Mhakaracca.

Destroy the suspicious crates with Nashu’s Delight.

Speak with Hildibrand.

The Immaculate Deception

Picked up from Ellie in Ul’dah Steps of Nald

Speak with Humphrey outside the Golden Bazaar.

Question the people of the Golden Bazaar.

Speak with Jojonpa.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Use the salamander oil on Hildibrand.

Massage Hildibrand.

Massage Hildibrand again.

Massage Hildibrand yet again.

Massage Hildibrand once more.

Search the spring for anything of interest.

Present your findings to Hildibrand.

Report to Eleazar.

The Science of Deduction

Picked up from Ellie in Eastern Thanalan

Speak with Tutusi.

Present the Althyk Lavender to Durilda.

Investigate Nophica’s Wells.

Examine the curious object.

Search for Precious Potsherds. 0/4

Give the potsherds to Hildibrand.

The Hammer

Picked up from Hildibrand in Western Thanalan

Search for the goldsmith in northern Thanalan.

Follow the trail of destruction.

Follow the trail of destruction.

Manderville Men

Picked up from Hildibrand in Northern Thanalan

Summon the goldsmith.

Give the reconstructed vase to Maria in Vesper Bay.

Speak with Briardien.

The Three Collectors

Picked up from Hildibrand in Western Thanalan

Speak with the Sellsword Sergeant at the Observatorium.

Speak with the Sellsword Watchman.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Survey the wilderness east of the Observatorium.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Use the Duty Finder to confront Gilgamesh in the Battle on the Big Bridge.

Speak with Briardien.

Speak with Durilda in Vesper Bay.

The Business Betrothal

Picked up from Ellie in Western Thanalan

Speak with Guguremu at Costa del Sol.

Speak with Briardien.

Track down the missing Brass Blade.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Speak with Morgant.

Speak with Yalto Nolto.

Inspect the supplies.

A Burst of Inspiration

Picked up from Briardien in Eastern La Noscea

Speak with Briardien.

Speak with Lewenhart.

Speak with Sundhimal at the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks.

Speak with the Tiny Trader in Aleport.

Seeds of Rebellion

Picked up from Tiny Trader in Western La Noscea

Pluck mandragora buds at the Isles of Umbra.

Reclaim the crate of stolen items from the Mandragoras.

Deliver the crate of stolen items to Lewenhart in Costa del Sol.

Search for Lewenhart.

Speak with Arabella in Wineport.

A Case of Indecency

Picked up from Hildibrand in Eastern La Noscea

Speak with Briardien in Costa del Sol.

Obtain a set of servant’s garb from the Gegeruju manor retainer.

Deliver the servant’s garb to Arabella.

Deliver the breathtaking dress to Hildibrand.

Take your position and wait for the banquet to begin.

Eight-Armed and Dangerous

Picked up from Ellie in Eastern La Noscea

Speak with Ganelon in Ul’dah.

Speak with Yuyubaya in the Coliseum.

Speak with Ganelon in front of the Coliseum.

Speak with Raging Rat.

Speak with Hildibrand in the Coliseum.

Speak with Nashu Mhakaracca in front of the Coliseum.

What Price Victory

Picked up from Hildibrand in Ul’dah Steps of Nald

Speak with Dour Meadow on the Steps of Thal.

Speak with Hildibrand at the Coffer & Coffin.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Follow Hildibrand to the Gate of Nald.

Speak with Hildibrand in front of the Coliseum.

The Trouble with Truffles

Picked up from Hildibrand in Ul’dah Steps of Nald

Speak with Hildibrand at the Coliseum.

Speak with Briardien.

Search Pearl Lane for Coliseum refuse.

Deliver the Coliseum refuse to Briardien.

Deliver the stinking sack to Syntgoht.

The Coliseum Conundrum

Picked up from Briardien in Ul’dah Steps of Thal

Speak with Dour Meadow.

Speak with Briardien.

Speak with Dour Meadow at Halatali.

Use the Duty Finder to confront Ultros atop the Dragon’s Neck.

Speak with Briardien.

Speak with Dour Meadow outside the Coliseum.

Shade of Sil’dih

Picked up from Ellie in Ul’dah Steps of Thal

Speak with Wymond near Sunsilk Tapestries.

Seek out information at Scholars’ Walk.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Speak with Hildibrand at the Eighty Sins of Sasamo.

Sibling Strife

Picked up from Hildibrand in Western Thanalan

Gather information at the Thaumaturges’ Guild.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Speak with Guguriya in Horizon.

Search for Hob.

Speak with Phillice at Scholars’ Walk.

Beneath the Mask

Picked up from Hildibrand in Ul’dah Steps of Thal

Search for evidence.

Search for more evidence.

Search for yet more evidence.

Speak with Godbert.

Gather information.

Speak with Godbert.

Truths Untold

Picked up from Hyuran Woman in Ul’dah Steps of Thal

Speak with Julyan.

Procure Oversoul rags from Syntgoht.

Procure twice-distilled water from Gest.

Deliver the Oversoul rags and twice-distilled water to Julyan.

Her Last Vow

Picked up from Julyan in Ul’dah Steps of Thal

Speak with Phillice at the Sil’dih Excavation Site.

With the chat mode in Say, enter “Ellie!” to call out to your erstwhile companion.

Speak with Hildibrand at Amdapor Keep.

Use the Duty Finder to confront Battle in the Big Keep.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Heavensward Hildibrand Questline

The first expansion for Final Fantasy XIV saw the continuation of the Hildibrand questline a few patches after the release of the expansion. We pick up with Hildibrand’s loyal assistant, who is searching for Hildibrand after he was launched away during the Realm Reborn questline.

A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies

Picked up from Nashu in The Pillars

Gather information in the Jeweled Crozier.

Speak with Elaisse.

Speak with the House Fortemps Knight.

Wait with Nashu.

Speak with Redwald at Falcon’s Nest.

Search the area south of Banepool.

Don’t Call It a Comeback

Picked up from Cyr in Coerthas Western Highlands

Speak with the Gentle Dead Man.

Speak with Nashu.

Defeat the gentleman yetis.

Inspect the gentlemanly legs.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Speak with Cyr in Foundation.

The Gigi Situation

Picked up from Cyr in Foundation

Speak with Hildibrand outside Fortemps Manor.

Follow Gigi.

Accompany Gigi to the Holy Stables.

Accompany Gigi to the Jeweled Crozier.

Speak with Hildibrand.

The Measure of Mammet

Picked up from Hildibrand in The Pillars

Speak with Herewart in Foundation.

Rendezvous with Cyr outside Falcon’s Nest.

Follow the footprints.

Search for Gigi.

Aid Gigi.

Speak with Cyr.

Speak with Cyr in Foundation.

A Gazebo to Call Our Own

Picked up from Cyr in Foundation

Speak with Hildibrand outside Fortemps Manor.

Question the maidens of the Last Vigil.

Speak with Hildibrand

Rendezvous with Hildibrand in Idyllshire.

Question the residents of Idyllshire.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Don’t Trust Anyone Over Sixty

Picked up from Hildibrand in Idyllshire

Follow Hildibrand outside the gates of Idyllshire.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Speak with Orland.

Help Orland remove his armor.

Massage Orland.

Massage Orland again.

Massage Orland yet again.

Steal Orland’s sabatons.

Give Orland’s armor to Hildibrand.

Speak with Cyr.

Speak with Cyr in Foundation.

The Proud and the Pointy-eyed

Picked up from Cyr in Foundation

Speak with Cyr in Idyllshire.

Speak with Nashu outside Tailfeather.

Question the hunters of Tailfeather.

Speak with Nashu.

Search for the Grand Sers at Anyx Trine.

Pull the Grand Ser free from the ground.

If I Could Turn Back Time

Picked up from Hildibrand in The Dravanian Forelands

Speak with Hildibrand at Zenith.

Use the salamander oil on Hildibrand.

Massage Hildibrand.

Use the Salamanderville on Hildibrand.

Massage Hildibrand again.

Massage Hildibrand yet again.

Massage Hildibrand once more, with feeling.

Speak with Cyr.

Speak with Cyr in Idyllshire.

Stormblood Hildibrand Questline

By the release of the second expansion of Final Fantasy XIV, Hildibrand had become a very important character to many. So the question wasn’t if Hildibrand and Nashu would show up again, but when they would show up again. This time, players wouldn’t need to wait nearly as long for the first appearance of the dynamic duo in the Far East since the first quest was added with the first major content update of Stormblood.

A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East

Picked up from Conspicuously Inconspicuous Man in Kugane

Search the Shiokaze Hostelry for the Miqo’te girl.

Speak with Nashu.

Question the residents of Kugane.

Speak with Nashu.

Follow Nashu.

Speak with Nashu.

Life Imitates Art Imitates Life

Picked up from Nashu in Kugane

Question the wealthy and powerful of Kugane.

Speak with Nashu.

Speak with Shigure.

Search for Shigure.

Accompany Shigure to the Ruby Sea

Of Wolves and Gentlemen

Picked up from Shigure in The Ruby Sea

Speak with Ihaki.

Speak with Shigure.

Search the Isle of Bekko for the Wolf Burglar.

Speak with the Gentle Dead Man.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Speak with the silver-tongued broker.

Speak with Shigure.

In the Eye of the Hingan

Picked up from Shigure in Kugane

Speak with Shigure.

Seek out Hildibrand.

Follow Akebono.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Speak with Akebono’s bodyguard.

Speak with Shigure.

The Blade Mislaid

Picked up from Shigure in Kugane

Search for the Wolf Burglar in Yanxia.

Follow Daigoro.

Search Monzen for the Wolf Burglar.

Speak with Yojimbo.

Show the plot-relevant gloves to Daigoro.

Return to Kugane with the Wolf Burglar.

Speak with Shigure.

The Black Heart Beneath

Picked up from Shigure in Kugane

Question the residents of Kugane.

Speak with Shigure.

Speak with Shigure.

Speak with the Wolf Burglar.

Speak with Shigure.

Good Swords, Good Dogs

Picked up from Hildibrand in Kugane

Speak with Hildibrand in the Ruby Sea

Question the pirates of Sakazuki

Question the pirates of Sakazuki

Speak with Hildibrand

Speak with Hildibrand in Kugane

The Past Is Never Past

Picked up from Nashu in Kugane

Search for Hildibrand

Use the Duty Finder to confront Yojimbo on Kugane Ohashi

Speak with Hildibrand

Speak with Nashu

Question the residents of Kugane.

Speak with Hildibrand

Speak with Hildibrand

Don’t Do the Dewprism

Picked up from Hildibrand in Kugane

Speak with Koju.

Seek an audience at the Thavnairian Consulate.

Speak with Hildibrand.

Follow the Wolf Burglar to the Ruby Sea.

Speak with Shigure.

Speak with Shigure in Kugane.

Endwalker Hildibrand Questline

Understandably, the Hildibrand questline was absent from the Shadowbringers expansion. It would have been quite a stretch to see Hildibrand and Nashu teleported to a whole other world alongside the rest of the main cast. However, with the recent release of the Newfound Adventure main scenario quests, we also see the return of our favorite detective and his loyal assistant. While the questline is nowhere near finished, there are still two quests you can do at the moment in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Sleeping Gentleman

Picked up from the Excitable Youth in Radz-at-Han

Speak with Nashu Mhakaracca.

Speak with Nashu Mhakaracca again.

Speak with Glynard at the Crystarium.

Question the locals in Sullen.

Speak with Theyler.

Speak with Theyler again.

A Soulful Reunion

Picked up from Hildibrand in Lakeland

Speak with Theyler in the Crystarium.

Deliver the gentlemanly spirit vessel to Nashu in Radz–at–Han.

Gather information in Kama.

Speak with Nashu.

Speak with Nashu and have her accompany you.

Gather information while Nashu is accompanying you.

Speak with the traveling merchant while Nashu is accompanying you.

Speak with Nashu at Saltwind’s Welcome.

Speak with Nashu.

Speak with Nashu in Radz–at–Han.

That's all of the Hildibrand questline that has been added so far. But with future content drops, we will surely see the story continue.

