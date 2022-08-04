The Best Ways to Level Alt Jobs From 1-90 in Final Fantasy XIV

One of the main drawing points of Final Fantasy XIV is the ability to change jobs on the fly. With other MMOs, you can’t really change your class without making a whole new character but you only need one character in Final Fantasy XIV. Of course, this does mean that each job has its own individual level instead of you having an overall character level. Let’s go over the best way to level up jobs from level 1 to 90 in Final Fantasy XIV.

Best Ways To Level Jobs In Final Fantasy XIV

Once you get your main class to level 90, you may want to level up some other jobs to play around with. Even if you don’t want to use them now, you may change your tune in the future when the tier lists for classes change. When a new class is meta you won’t want to waste time grinding that class up so you may as well get them out of the way now. Plus leveling up a class will give you something productive to do after you have finished all of your weekly reset content.

Dungeons

While it may get boring, dungeons are one of the best ways to farm XP consistently. You will normally level up after two runs of a dungeon and you can speed this up even more with Free Company buffs and other consumable items like the Squadron Battle Manual. This can get a bit boring especially if you do this often. The loot from dungeons really doesn’t warrant running them multiple times unless you really like the design of the loot.

Deep-Dungeons

There are currently two Deep-Dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV, those being Heaven On High and Palace Of The Dead. Both of these are randomly generated dungeons that have almost endless floors. You will start out with your job at level 1 in Palace Of The Dead and Level 61 for Heaven On High. As you progress through the levels of each dungeon your job will level up until level 50 for Palace Of The Dead and level 70 for Heaven On High.

While this does not reward as much XP as doing a dungeon, it is a nice break from them and gives you stuff to farm for. A lot of items you can get in Deep-Dungeons are sought after by players and you may just find something you want to keep for yourself. These can also get a bit boring if you run them for hours on end, but if you use Deep-Dungeons as a break from regular dungeons it shouldn’t be too bad.

FATE Farming

FATE’s are short little world events that are constantly happening. They match the level of the area they spawn in and can be farmed quickly with a party. This method can be the slowest of the fastest depending on how quickly you can finish a FATE. If you get a full party going around the map completing FATEs, you will be surprised how quickly you gain XP. However, you shouldn’t try to do this solo, since it will be quite slow.

You will also have a hard time competing on level FATEs solo if you are not playing a tank or healer and you will want to be completing FATEs at your level to get the most XP possible. For the most part, you won’t find any sought-after items doing this, but you do have a chance of coming across an XP-boosted FATE which can speed up the grind a bit. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.