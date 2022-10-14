How to Complete Eredivisie Squad Foundations Objectives Challenge in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 fans have yet another Squad Foundations to tackle, recently released on October 12. With it comes new goals that can take some time if you don’t have the proper setup for your squad. In this guide, we will go over all the objectives for Eredivisie Squad Foundations and helpful tips that can make all the difference in how long it takes to complete the challenge.

How to Complete Eredivisie Squad Foundations

The objectives below will reward you with three great players: Ajax fullback Owen Wijndal, Feyenoord fullback Lutsharel Geertruida, and AZ Center Mid Riechedly Bazoer. Sounds great, right? So let’s get you these players by following the guideline below.

Objectives

Through the Netherlands – Assist 7 through balls using players from Eredivisie in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty for Rivals.

– Assist 7 through balls using players from Eredivisie in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty for Rivals. Goal Counter – Score 10 goals using players from Eredivisie with Min. 4* Weak Foot in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty for Rivals.

– Score 10 goals using players from Eredivisie with Min. 4* Weak Foot in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty for Rivals. Play 20 – Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least seven players from Eredivisie in your Starting Squad.

– Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least seven players from Eredivisie in your Starting Squad. Winning Formula – Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least seven players from Eredivisie in your Starting Squad.

Squad Builder

Even though it is only required to have 7 Eredivisie players on the field, you should still aim to have more than that in your starting squad. You have a higher chance of meeting all the requirements for the objectives for goals, assists, through balls, etc., so you might as well fill up your roster as much as possible with these players. If you insist on swapping out some players, then it is recommended only to swap out defenders, as this won’t prevent you from meeting the goals.

Load Up Your Bench

FIFA 23 allows players to have up to 5 substitutes every match. Very helpful indeed, considering the Winning Formula objective only requires 7 Eredivisie players to be in your starting squad. This means that once you complete the requirements for goals or through balls with Eredivisie and want to put your top players on the field to win the game, you can do so. Doing this will get you closer to accomplishing all four objectives in only one match, speeding up the process.

Custom Tactics

Depending on the formation you decide to play, custom tactics can be a significant advantage on the field. An excellent way to go about this is to go with balance and enable direct passing. As for your players’ strategy, it is beneficial to have your Central Defensive Midfielders stay back while having your Center Mids on Cover Center. This is just a recommendation, so go ahead and play around with your custom tactics and find what feels suitable for you and your team.

Chemistry Style

Chemistry styles are an excellent way to make all the players on your team perform at a higher skill level. This can help across the board, but primarily for players with chemistry points at two or more. Otherwise, the increase in stats is minimal and not a benefit in-game. You can do this by going to “apply consumable” in your menu and scrolling over to your chemistry style tab.

Using these tips will have you finishing these objectives in no time. Once you do, feel free to use these celebrations to show your enthusiasm for a job well done.

FIFA 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 14th, 2022