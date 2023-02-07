How to Complete Operation Archimedes In Destiny 2

Since the Season of Seraph is quickly coming to an end, many players are beginning the seasonal questline since it is fully available now. However, the drawback with waiting this long is that most Destiny 2 players are finished with most of the quest steps thus leaving you on your own to figure things out. This is never more apparent than when you get tasked with completing Operation Archimedes as one of the first steps in the quest line. Let’s go over how you complete Operation Archimedes in Destiny 2.

Operation Archimedes Walkthrough for Destiny 2

For the first part of the More Than A Weapon quest, you will need to farm up some Seraph Key codes and use them. This is to help you get used to the seasonal activity and understand the loop of it for the season. After you complete this, you will be tasked with completing Operation Archimedes which can be accessed as an activity node from the HELM.

Get Inside the Substation

Once you have loaded into Operation Archimedes, you will notice you are in a large open valley with plenty of the Warmind towers looking over you. There is a good bit of cover you can use to cross this open field and get closer to the facility so make sure to take advantage of this. You can only be seen for 15 seconds before one of the towers zaps your from existence and have you respawning at the last rock you were near.

You will want to cross the field and deal with the Hive that are in your way and go to the left of the main facility that you can see. Up a small ridge, you should be able to see a Warmind bunker entrance that will be marked as your mission objective.

Clear Through The Substation

Once inside, you will be greeted by the lovely Hive that are trying to take control of the Serepah facility. You will want to make your way through the corridors while dispatching any Hive that stands in your way. At various points, you will be blocked by a closed door. Clear the Hive in the room around you and one of them should drop an Arc charge that you can deposit in a nearby terminal to open the door.

Rinse and repeat all of this until you reach the central control room and come to a rally flag point. Put on your best gear and get ready for a bit of a fight coming up before rallying to the flag.

Defeat Sumok The Ravager Of Torobatl

This boss fight pits you up against a beefed-up Orge enemy with a good bit of Hive swarming you. Focus on clearing out the ads first and keeping yourself out of the boss’s sightline to avoid getting lasered. Once the room is mostly cleared you can turn your attention to Sumok and start whittling him down.

Once Sumok reaches half health, he will gain a shield that can not be damaged by normal means and fill the room with ads again. Clear out all of the ads except for the Waritborn Knights as they are needed to break the shield.

Once you have a bit of breathing room, you will want to kill one of the Knights. They will drop a pool where they die that you will want to stand in and shoot Sumok. This will damage his shield. It can be broken with the damage you can do with one pool but don’t feel bad if you need to kill multiple knights to fully break his shield.

Once the shield is gone, you are free to unload on Sumok until he is down. This will spell the end of the mission as soon as all of the ads in the room are dead. All that is left is for you to interact with a panel in the room and claim your reward.

You could get lucky with your reward and get one of the seasonal weapons with a deepsight to speed up pattern farming before they are gone. Regardless of the reward, you will be free to continue through the seasonal quest. There will be a few more missions similar to this one that you will need to complete. Luckily they all follow a similar format to Operation Archimedes.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023