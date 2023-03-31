How to Complete the Rock Slab Puzzles in Dredge

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Dredge, you’ll likely stumble upon numerous Rock Slab puzzles that look like ancient shrines. While these ancient shrines won’t get you Research Parts, they do give some great rewards that can go a long way. Here is how to solve all rock slab puzzles in Dredge.

All Rock Slab Puzzle Solutions in Dredge

There are five Rock Slab puzzles in Dredge with one being located at each region. For the specific location of each Rock Slab, see the map below.

The Marrows Rock Slab Puzzle Solution

The Marrows Rock Slab puzzle is found in the north part of the north island. The clue you get is to find curved fish.

To solve this puzzle, strategically place five Cod so that there are no blank spaces. Your reward is the Sinew Spindle which can fish in Coastal and Shallow and adds +6% to Fishing Speed.

Gale Cliffs Rock Slab Puzzle Solution

The Gale Cliffs Rock Slab is located on the east side of the area. You’ll need to use a crab pot for this one.

To solve this puzzle, place two Rock Crab on the left and right and one Decorator Crab in the middle. These crabs can be caught by placing pots in Gale Cliffs. The reward is Mouth of the Deep which is a crab pot that lasts for 10 days, has a 6×6 size, and catches up to three crabs a day.

Stellar Basin Rock Slab Puzzle Solution

The Stellar Basin Rock Slab is located on the east side of the island east of the region. The clue for this Rock Slab is to find four large, powerful fish.

To solve this puzzle, you need to catch one shark from each region. The Hammerhead Shark, which is caught in Stellar Basin, goes in the middle, the Ghost Shark, which is caught in Devil’s Spine, goes upside down at the top, the Bronze Whaler goes on the left, and the Blacktip Reef Shark goes on the right, both of which can be caught near The Marrows.

The reward for completing this Rock Slab is Viscera Crane which is a fishing pole for Abyssal and Hadal and adds +55% to your Fishing Speed.

Twisted Strand Rock Slab Puzzle Solution

The Twisted Strand Rock Slab is located on the west side of the region. The clue is to find and place a twisted shape of a deformed fish.

To solve this puzzle, all you need to do is find and place the Entwined Mullet fish which is an Aberration that can be caught by rod in Twisted Strand. You’ll get the Tendon Rod which is Oceanic, Shallow, and Mangrove and grants +28% to fishing speed.

Devil’s Spine Rock Slab Puzzle Solution

The Devil’s Spine Rock Slab is located on the east side of the region behind the biggest island. The clue for this Rock Slab is to place two malformed fish, writhing under the sun.

To solve this puzzle, you need to find and place two Serpentine Mackerel Aberrations which can be caught by rod in Devil’s Spine. Your reward is the Encrusted Talisman which increases your fishing speed by 330%.

This article was updated on March 31st, 2023