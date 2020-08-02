How to Corner the Stalkmarket in Animal Crossing New Horizons – A Guide to Turnips

Buying and selling turnips in Animal Crossing can be quite the stressful, yet rewarding, endeavour you can partake in. It is one of the easiest ways to make lots and lots of bells, given that you know what you’re doing. In this guide, we will teach you about how the stalk market works in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how to get more turnips in the game. You’ll find ways to purchase turnips, sell turnips, and get the most bells for your turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Purchasing Turnips

You can purchase turnips from a small boar merchant named Daisy Mae every Sunday morning. She appears at 5am and leaves at 12pm. She carries the legacy of her gram gram Joan – who sold turnips to the player since the very first Animal Crossing game. Just like CJ and Flick, Daisy Mae is a new character and the younger relative of the Joan.

A few important details about turnips to keep in mind are that after one week, they turn rotten so you must sell – or eat them – within the week you bought them. Time travelling backwards also causes turnips to rot, however, time travelling forwards doesn’t have an effect on them. Just as long as you don’t go any further than a week.

How to Sell Turnips

Selling turnips is just as easy as buying them. Timmy and Tommy will have a new turnip price every morning and evening, so be sure to keep an eye on it. A good price to purchase turnips is anything under 100 bells and a good price to sell turnips is anything over 400 bells. This way you are turning a profit. It’s always a good idea to buy at least a pocket full, with the maximum spaces (40 slots) to create an even bigger profit. You can either fly to a friends island and sell them there or you can keep an eye on your own island. This can be quite tedious and sometimes you may never get a price that goes over 200 bells. This is where Turnip Exchange comes in.

Turnip exchange is a website where you can queue up to sell your turnips for a really good price. There’s a selection of islands who are currently allowing visitors to come in. You can also host your island if you find yourself with a really good turnip price. Obviously, it doesn’t always come free and you may have to pay a entry fee. Sometimes these can be as simple as 2 NMT but other times you may find people asking for more rare items, like pearls or rusted parts. It is best to choose an island that has received a good rating from others.

Turnip exchange isn’t just a website for selling turnips, you can also buy turnips. The same concept but instead of seeing the Nook twins, you visit Daisy Mae. You could go back and forth between many different islands just buying and selling turnips if you so please. The website isn’t just specifically for turnips, as the name suggests. It is also for celeste visits, shooting star visits, to visit villagers that are crafting and visiting other islands to catalogue. You can host your own island for others to come and visit for these reasons, just as well as visiting them. It has really helped to bring the Animal Crossing community together, otherwise we would be limited to our own islands and that’s not what Animal Crossing is about.

Now you are probably wondering what to do with all 40 turnips you have bought since you can’t put them in your storage. It’s not a wise idea to leave them in your house as it will clutter up space and bring your Happy Home Academy Score down. On the other hand, if you leave them outside it may have an effect on your island’s rating. The answer to this is to create a turnips garden! Not only will this bring up your island’s rating, the turnips won’t be there forever so it won’t have that much of an effect on the rating. There are many designs for the soil that you can find using the new feature on the Custom Design Portal. Another ideas is to use cushions. Cushions make good bags of soil and mum cushions make a big and cute flower for the garden.

When all is said and done, there are also Nook Mile rewards for selling turnips. The more profit you turn each week adds up onto your score and then you get some Nook Miles for it! How handy. And that’s everything you need to know about corning the Stalk Market in Animal Crossing New Horizons.