Fallout 76 always tends to be doing its best to add new content for players and some have been wondering how they can create a private server to experience everything in the game without being amongst other online players. After people have worked out if Fallout 76 is worth playing through the year, there will no doubt be even more players on the way so knowing how to create a private server will likely be very beneficial. This article will take you through how to create a private server in Fallout 76.

Creating a Private Server in Fallout 76

Unfortunately, you will only be able to make a Private Server if you are a Fallout 1st member, this requires you to subscribe to the subscription service offered by Bethesda for Fallout 76. When you have a Fallout 1st membership you can then create a ‘Private Adventure’ from the menu after you press ‘Play’ and you can select the Private Adventure option. After this, you will be ready to start playing through the experience in your very own private server.

If you were running into other players trying to ruin your fun in the public world then Private Adventures will have you covered.

Is There Any Way I Can Join a Private Server Without Fallout 1st

Thankfully if you are not wanting to pay for the subscription service you still will have the chance of joining a private server, albeit if not your own server. Any owner of a Fallout 1st membership can invite up to seven others into their private server. This means that if invited, you can join their private server and not have to worry about other online players — simply just those within the session.

Now you can get back to learning how to easily farm junk components in some peace and quiet within the game world.

Fallout 76 is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023