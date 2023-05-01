Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While a lot of people are enjoying Hoyoverse’s newest gacha craze Honkai: Star Rail, not everyone wants to ride the Astral Express. If you’re looking for information on how to delete your Honkai: Star Rail account permanently and distance yourself from the game for good, then this is the guide for you. If you just want to take a break, then there’s nothing stopping you from not logging in for a while. If you’re looking to sever all ties though, you’re going to need a full account deletion.

How to Delete Your Honkai Star Rail Account

Thankfully, fully deleting your Honkai Star Rail account is a straightforward and easy process. Just follow these steps.

Open Honkai Star Rail. Open the phone menu by pressing the Esc key or tapping the phone icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Click on the Settings icon. Navigate to the Account Settings section. Click the link to go to the User Center. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Requesting Account Deletion.” Follow the prompts to completely delete your account.

If you follow the steps listed above, your Honkai Star Rail account will be completely deactivated. If you want to climb aboard the Astral Express in the future for some more Trailblazing, you’ll need a fresh account. You’ll lose everything associated with the deleted account though, so if you’ve purchased the premium battle pass or bought a bunch of warps in an attempt to pull Seele from the event banner, all that work goes down the drain.

There’s really no reason to completely delete your account unless you want to reroll your initial set of pulls but don’t want to use a new email address for your other accounts. Like we said earlier, if you don’t want to play Honkai Star Rail then you can just take an extended break and your account will be waiting for you when you decide to come back to the game. If you’re susceptible to some of the predatory aspects of gacha gaming, however, deleting your account might be the best move for your personal health.

May 1st, 2023