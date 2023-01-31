Fortnite players are always getting new content to get to grips with and there always tend to be new Reality Augments added to the game every so often for you to activate. These Reality Augments can give you a big boost in effectiveness and allow you to have an even higher edge over your competition on the field. This article will take you through how to discover new reality augments in Fortnite.

Finding New Reality Augments in Fortnite

In order to find any newer Reality Augments you will simply have to follow the same process as you do with all of the other augments in the game. When the Ready icon appears at the side of the screen (randomly) as you are playing through a match, you will be able to access the augment menu by pressing the number 7 on PC with your keyboard. However, if you are playing on a console you can press the right directional pad (D-pad) button.

When you have accessed that menu, you can select either of the two Reality Augments that will appear and with some luck, you may encounter one of the new Reality Augments for you to equip. It should be noted that you won’t be able to reroll for the new Reality Augments.

All New Reality Augments in Fortnite

There have been a few great additional Augments added. Listed below are all of the Reality Augments that have made their way to Fortnite in the latest update.

Rift-Jector Seat — If your shield ever breaks, you will get a rift into the sky momentarily after it happens.

— If your shield ever breaks, you will get a rift into the sky momentarily after it happens. Icy Slide — After you slide, you will get an ‘icy’ speed boost.

— After you slide, you will get an ‘icy’ speed boost. Mythic Munition — This will give you a Mythic Pistol.

— This will give you a Mythic Pistol. Shadow Striker — You have a chance to get Shadow Bombs from containers.

— You have a chance to get Shadow Bombs from containers. Harvester — Any foliage which you destroy will actually drop forageables and Big Bush Bombs, not just that but it increases the overall effectiveness of eating forageables.

Now that you know about all of the new Reality Augments you can get back to learning about how to deploy the Guardian Shield in the experience.

Fortnite is available at this very moment on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023