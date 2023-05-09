How to Download and Play the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta

Image: Capcom

Are you looking to play Street Fighter 6 early? Well, you can through the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta that Capcom has announced. This Open Beta will start on May 19, 2023, and conclude on May 22, 2023. To prepare you for this upcoming playtest, this guide will walk you through how to join the open beta.

Steps to Download and Play Street Fighter 6 Open Beta

Follow the steps below to join the fun and participate in the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta.

Head to the official Open Beta website. Scroll down to “Participation Conditions.” Click on register a Capcom ID, which will bring you to a new webpage. Log in to your Capcom ID, or create one if you don’t have an account. Scroll down the account settings page and select the “External Account Links” section. Link your Capcom ID to your preferred system where you plan to play the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta.

After completing the above steps, you can preload the Open Beta on your preferred system when available. Pre-download begins on May 16, 2023.

Everything Included in Street Fighter 6 Open Beta

On the official Open Beta website, Capcom mentions that this new beta will be similar to what appeared in the Closed Beta that took place in December 2022

Characters Included in the Open Beta

There are many characters for players to try out and get a sense of their play style during the Open Beta. These include:

Luke

Jamie

Ryu

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken.

Stadiums Included in the Open Beta

There will be a variety of stadiums for players to try out during the Open Beta, including awesome-looking ones such as:

Metro City Downtown

Genbu Temple

Carrier Byron Taylor

Tian Hong Yuan

The Macho Ring

Training Room

Game Modes Included in the Open Beta

The Open Beta will feature a ton of modes for players to try out, and these include:

Ranked Matches

Casual Matches

Battle Hub Matches

Open Tournaments

Training Mode

Hub Goods Shop

Extreme Battles

Game Center

Challenges

DJ Booth

Photo Spot.

Players will also get to customize their avatar that will appear in the Battle Hub — Capcom makes it clear that participants will not be able to save or load avatar recipes that players previously made from the Closed Beta back that took place in December.

