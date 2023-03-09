How to Emote in Minecraft — Full List of All Minecraft Emotes

Image: Mojang Studios

Communication between players has always been relatively limited in Minecraft, despite having a text box for players to speak to one another, which is why emotes have been a helpful way for players to speak. That said, unless you were looking at a player when they were emoting, it would probably slip by unnoticed, but with a few new additions to the game, emoting has never been so accessible.

For a PC player, you can emote by pressing B to open the emote wheel or the D-pad for console players to open up your available emotes. Each will have a different hotkey assigned, which you can organize to suit your needs. Before a recent update, the emote wheel consisted of six slots, but it has since been reduced to four, making them significantly easier to manage.

Every Emote Available in Minecraft

You’ll only start with a few emotes, which can be accessed from the moment you start the game, but you can unlock more through earning achievements and completing challenges to expand your collection. By default, you’ll only begin with the “Simple Clap,” “Over there!” and “Wave” emote, but the longer you spend playing, the more likely you are to gain access to more emotes.

The following list states every emote currently available in Minecraft Bedrock:

Over There!

Simple Clap

Wave

The Hammer

Diamonds To You!

The Pickaxe

Over Here!

Breakdance

Chatting

Disappointed

Golf Clap

Sad Sigh

Victory Cheer

Foot Stomp!

The Woodpunch

The Elytra

Giddy

Faceplant

Ghast Dance

Shrug

Fake Death

Bow

Cowpoke Dancin’

Ahh Choo!

Bored

Ballerina Twirl

Once you’ve emoted, a command will be sent to the chat box stating your name and the emote you’ve done to signal your actions to other players. Although this is a small feature, it means every player on either a realm or server can note what you’re doing rather than it being limited to the players looking at you.

