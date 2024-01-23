How to Enable PvP in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Epic Games, LEGO

PvP (Player vs Player) has finally arrived in LEGO Fortnite! This guide covers everything you need to know about Friendly Damage mode, which allows players to battle and eliminate each other — as well as NPC Villagers.

How to Play PvP Mode (Friendly Damage) in LEGO Fortnite

To enable PvP in LEGO Fortnite, create a new world and set Friendly Damage to On in Advance Settings. Friendly Damage mode can’t be disabled once selected, so think carefully before deciding. Blowing up your friends is hilarious, but remember, this setting affects Villagers too.

If you’re looking to PvP in an existing world, you’re sadly out of luck. Friendly Damage cannot be enabled in LEGO Fortnite worlds that already exist. It’s super disappointing, but at least every player will be on equal terms in a new world.

What Does Friendly Damage Do When Turned On?

Friendly Damage is turned off by default. This stops Villagers from being eliminated and prevents players from damaging each other. No matter how much you throw those C-shaped hands, they’ll always phase through your buddies.

With Friendly Damage turned on, all players can attack and eliminate other players and Villagers. Yes, that means you can brutally assault Peely to remove him from your village. You monster.

There’s no gameplay advantage to enabling Friendly Damage. In fact, your Villagers being in potential danger from accidental attacks or stray arrows is a disadvantage, if anything. But it does have a ton of potential for fun fights and pranking your friends.

This guide was written while playing LEGO Fortnite on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2024