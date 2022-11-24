How to Evolve Crabrawler into Crabominable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players looking to bring home this powerhouse of a crab Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be wondering how they can transform the boxing Pokemon Crabrawler into this mountain of a monster. Thankfully, the answer to this question is rather simple but will require a specific item that can be found in the world.

For those hoping to add this monster to their team, you’ve come to the right place. While you may get lucky enough to find one of these in the wild, here is a fool-proof method to get your Crabrawler evolved into Crabominable with no issues!

How To Get Crabominable In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first thing that players will need to do is find a Crabrawler in their game. They are a fairly common spawn near beaches, so traveling to the locations shown in orange on the map above will likely allow you a chance to get one of your own.

Once players have fully procured one of these Pokemon for their own, exploring the Glaseado Mountains until they find an Ice Stone is going to be the next step needed. Since this Pokemon will finally evolve after being exposed to this specific stone, it is a necessary item. Finding more than one may be a great idea, especially if players are looking to add a Cetitan to their team in the future.

Where To Find Crabominable In The Wild In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

For those players hoping to skip the use of the Ice Stone, there is a chance of finding this specific Pokemon out in the wild, as well. However, since they are a rare spawn and only tend to show up in one central location, those aiming to complete the Pokedex quickly are more than likely going to use the Ice Stone method to speed the process up.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022