Where to Find an Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Paldea region is huge. It’s going to be quite a long ride and tough to find all the necessary items to build your ultimate team. In doing so, you want to get all sorts of evolution stones to get your Pokemon to the best levels, but where are all of them? Here, we can help you find the Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Get an Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike other evolutionary stones like the Thunderstone, the Ice Stone seems to only be found in the open world. Specifically, you’d have to look around in the icy area of Glaseado Mountain.

By the time you get to this area, your Pokemon party’s average level should be in the mid or upper 30s. This is also on the path to getting to the Montenevera Gym, the area where you’ll receive your sixth badge in the Victory Road path.

Since Glaseado Mountain is so huge, you’ll have a decent chance of finding the Ice Stone lying around somewhere. If you’re sending out your Pokemon to auto-battle, they will automatically pick anything up along the way. This includes the items that appear as Pokeball capsules and the glimmering objects scattered on the ground.

Unfortunately, this isn’t going to be an easily purchasable thing like many of the many other sought items like Hold Items at Delibird Presents. While we cannot give an exact location of where to find Ice Stones in the designated area, they are random. It’s a huge area, so do lots of exploring and auto-battling.

With the Let’s Go and auto-battle mechanic, you’ll be racking up a bunch of passive experience points and materials to craft things like TMs. Passive farming will help you knock out not two, but three birds with one stone while on that quest for the Ice Stone.

Luckily, an Ice Stone is only needed to evolve your Eevee into a Glaceon, a Crabrawler into a Crabominable, and a Cetoddle into a Cetitan. Additionally, you can easily find the evolutions in Glaseado Mountain without needing the stone!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022