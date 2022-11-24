Among all the new and returning Pokémon featured on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Flabébé’s final evolution Florges features one of the highest SP Defense stats, a feat that when paired with her set of highly damaging and team-focused abilities makes her a must for any team. But after evolving your Flabébé into Floette, how can you then evolve her into a Florges? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to evolve Floette into Florges in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Floette into Florges in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can evolve your Floette into a Florges by simply using a Shiny Stone on her. After getting the stone, you can use it on the Pokémon by first opening your Bag and selecting the Shiny Stone among your selection. Once you do that, just click on Use This Item and select the Floette among your list of Pokémon in order to evolve her.

Where Can You Catch a Wild Florges?

As getting your hands on a Shiny Stone is not an easy feat, it may be more fitting for you to actually try and catch a Florges out in the wilderness. With that said, as you can see in the image below, you can only find wild Florges’ in the northmost portion of Paldea, in the hills located below the Team Star Fairy Crew base on North Province (Area Three). The area is also filled with many lv 45-47 Floette.

It’s important to point out that, unlike many of the Pokémon featured in the game, you can actually get 5 different variations of Flabébé, Floette, and Florges out in the wild, each featuring a different petal color (red, orange, yellow, blue, and white).

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022