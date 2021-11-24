How to Evolve Golbat into Crobat in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among the many flying Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of the acclaimed Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl, Crobat is without a shadow of a doubt a fan favorite. But evolving your Golbat into a Crobat is not as simple as leveling them up. With that said, we will now tell you how to evolve your Golbat into a Crobat in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can add the Pokémon to your team as fast as possible.

How to Evolve Golbat into Crobat in Pokémon BDSP

Players can evolve their Golbat into a Crobat in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by leveling them up after reaching a high enough level of friendship (220) with Golbat. You can increase your Pokémon friendship level by walking with them, using them on important battles, equipping them with items, and gifting them with the right consumables.

With that said, to increase the rate at which your Pokémon’s happiness increases, don’t forget to get and equip them with the Soothe Bell, which will increase any friendship gain by 50%. You can then check out the friendship level of your Pokémon by using the Friendship Checker app.

To recap, here’s how to evolve your Golbat into a Crobat in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Get a Golbat.

Increase its friendship level to the desired amount.

Level them up so that they evolve into Crobat.

Crobat is not the only evolution that is only possible after reaching a high enough friendship level, as many other Pokémon, such as Lucario and Roselia, can only be unlocked after reaching a high enough friendship with Riolu and Budew respectively.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.