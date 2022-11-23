How-to-Evolve-Snorunt-into-Froslass-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Froslass is one of the gen 4 Pokemon that makes a return in the ninth generation of Pokemon. It’s as elegant as it is deadly, being the ideal speedster for your party. So, if you want a Froslass in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here’s how you can get one and evolve it from a Snorunt.

How to Evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Scarlet and Violet

Given its name, a Froslass can only be a female. With that in mind, your Snorunt has to be a female. You also have to give it a Dawn Stone. Your Snorunt’s level does not matter. As long as you meet the above conditions, it’ll evolve into a Froslass.

If you are having trouble finding a Dawn Stone, it is possible to find a Froslass in the wild. This eliminates the need in finding a female Snorunt and the evolution stone entirely. This isn’t the most reliable method either, as the evolved forms of Pokemon tend to be rare to find.

You can find a wild Froslass in the majority of the areas of Glaseado Mountain. It reads as such in the Pokedex, but it seems to be more reliably found the higher you climb the mountain. When you get closer to Grusha’s gym, Pokemon levels will be higher and there will be more ice-specific Pokemon like Snorunts, Bergmites, Cetitans, and more.

While not directly specified in the Pokedex, it seems that the fabled Froslass appears a bit more frequently when it’s nighttime. In a similar fashion to certain ghost-type Pokemon, it would make sense.

In any case, with your newly acquired or soon-to-be Froslass, you want to get one with a Timid nature. You’ll sacrifice Attack Points to boost up its Speed stat. Because of this, you can specialize her to have priority for first attacks. A very popular setup at high-level play turns her into a Destiny Bond user.

She isn’t the strongest in terms of both defense stats, so with her getting priority on each turn, she can take down a strong attacker with her. Of course, with her high speed, she can also make use of trap moves and debuffs so the next Pokemon in your party can easily make work of the opponents.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022