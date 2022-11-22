Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can get a wide array of Ice and Ghost-type Pokémon, with Snorunt ‘s evolution Froslass being one of the rarest among them. But how can you evolve your Snorunt into a Froslass? Now, in order to help you get a Froslass as fast as possible, here’s how to evolve your Snorunt into a Froslass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First of all, it’s important to point out that, just like only a male Kirlia can evolve into Gallade, only a female Snorunt can evolve into a Froslass. With that said, you can evolve your Snorunt into a Froslass by simply using a Dawn Stone. To be more specific, all you need to do to evolve your Snorunt into a Froslass is to open your Bag, select your Dawn Stone, and then use it on the Snorunt, which will automatically evolve them. In order to avoid having your Snorunt evolve into a Glalie, it is vital that you use the Dawn Stone before the Pokémon reaches level 42.

It’s also important to point out that, unlike the Fire, Water, and Thunder Stones, you will not be able to buy a Dawn Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as they can only be found in the wild.

To recap, here’s how to evolve your Snorunt into a Froslass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Get a Dawn Stone.

Select your Bag.

Select a Dawn Stone.

Click on Use this Item and then select your Snorunt in order to evolve them into a Froslass.

Can You Find Froslass in the Wild?

Just like many Ice-type Pokémon, you can spot a few Froslass in the Glaseado Mountain area, even more so on the area’s northmost part. With that said, it’s important to point out that Frosslass is an extremely rare spawn so it may take a long while for you to be able to spot one in the wild.

You can check out all the places in which you can find the wild Pokémon in the image below:

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022