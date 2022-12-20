Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has a lot of various items and resources to collect with one of these being Gil, the in-game currency of the game. Some players have been learning how to level up material faster in the experience, although others may simply want to make sure they have enough cash on them. This article will take you through how to farm Gil fast in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Farming Gil Fast in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

In order to obtain Gil Fast there are a few methods we would recommend, the first is deep exploration for chests throughout the world and the other is completing the mission 9-6-2 named ‘The Lowest Tier’. The first method is all about searching around different locations that you get to explore in the game. Although you could rush past a lot of hidden nooks and crannies in the game, if you spend time in each area searching for chests to open (grey crates with yellow/orange lights) then you will gain a lot of Gil throughout the game.

The second method is a guaranteed way to get a ton of Gil quickly after a bit of a tough fight. Mission 9-6-2 can be found in the ‘M9-6 Doors to the Unknown’ section of the ‘Missions’ menu. You will unlock M9-6 missions when you first complete mission 9-5-6. Afterward, proceed to start Mission 9-6-2 when it is unlocked. Completing The Lowest Tier mission will allow you to fight a ‘Holy Tonberry’ enemy. When you complete the battle they will drop an enormous 20,000 Gil for you to collect. Not only that but if you have the ‘Precious Watch’ accessory from Mission 9-4-4 as it is a way that it is rewarded then you can equip it and get even more Gil when you defeat the Holy Tonberry.

Equally, another way to get Gil is to sell a range of items that you don’t really utilize, and also you can complete other missions in the ‘M9-6’ category of the many missions.

Is Gil Difficult to Obtain a Lot of in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion?

No, if you are constantly on the lookout for chests and simply just farming a lot of enemies in the experience, you won’t have too many issues with getting a lot of Gil. Something that is a little difficult to get used to is how the DMW number system works so that is another feature you will be spending a lot of time with.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022