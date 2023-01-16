How to Fight Blightpaw the Depraved in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

There are many Rare Elite enemies spread throughout the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that the player can defeat to earn unique rewards. While most of these can be engaged the same way as any other enemy, certain Rare Elites require specific events to be triggered to fight them. One of which is Blightpaw the Depraved, who ignores your presence whenever you go near them. This guide will explain how to fight Blightpraw the Depraved, their location, and how you can earn a unique toy.

How to Kill Blightpaw the Depraved in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Blightpaw the Depraved is a Rare Elite located in the North-East of Ohn’ahran Planes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight at coordinates 90.39, 40.05. To fight Blightpaw, you’ll need to talk to Archaeologist Koranir, a friendly Blood Elf NPC standing nearby. Selecting <Agree to help Archaeologist Koranir.>will mark Blightpaw as hostile and allow you to attack them.

Is Blightpaw Bugged?

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

At the time of publication, Blightpaw the Depraved is known to be bugged. Archaeologist Koranir often cannot be spoken to, preventing the encounter entirely. This glitch occurs when a player attempts to trigger the event before Blightpaw has spawned. Unfortunately, there is no way to fix this directly, and no word from Blizzard on when this will be resolved. You can, however, switch to War Mode and return to the area in an attempt to find a working encounter.

Blightpaw the Depraved Rewards

Once killed, Blightpaw the Depraved can drop Uncommon and Rare quality gear that scales to your current Item Level, which can be helpful when leveling your character. Like most other gnoll Rare Elites, they also have the chance to drop the unique Infected Ichor toy, which transforms you into a zombie for five minutes. Various Drakewatcher Manuscripts, which allow you to customize your Dragonriding drake, can also be looted.

Blightpaw the Depraved is also required to earn the Adventure of Thaldraszus achievement, despite being located in the Ohn’ahran Planes.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now for PC via Battle.net.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023