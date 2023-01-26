Are you wondering how to find a Red Jute in Valheim so you can craft festive items, like Mistletoe, for your house before the Christmas season ends? Unfortunately, just like a Blood Clot, the main way to find a Red Jute can be extremely difficult. Gathering the required amount for all four crafting recipes will also take time because you will only find one or two each time you loot. So then, what are the two ways to find a Red Jute, and what can you do to make it easier on yourself? Here is everything you need to know about finding a Red Jute in Valheim.

How to Find a Red Jute in Valheim

There are two ways to find a Red Jute in Valheim: kill and loot Cultists or destroy Curtains found inside Frost Caves. You can find Cultists roaming around the Mountain biome inside Frost Caves. Each Cultist will drop 1 to 2 Jute, so you will, unfortunately, need to farm a bunch of them to obtain the required amount of Red Jut for crafting recipes. You can also find the Curtains inside Frost Caves, providing an additional way to loot Red Jute while killing Cultists.

Red Jute is used for the following crafting recipes:

Mistletoe

Red Jute Carpet

Red Jute Curtain

Yule Wreath

How to Kill a Cultist in Valheim

Cultists can be tough because they often spawn in packs and throw fire as their main-range attack, which can be troublesome if you wear root armor because your health will drop very fast. Their fire attacks are also unblockable and will cause you to burn with fire for a few seconds. However, you can employ a few strategies to make killing them a lot easier. The first strategy is attacking a Cultist from behind when it is performing its fire attack because it is vulnerable. The second method is using a ranged attack and climbing the walls of Frost caves, as a Cultist cannot climb. Finally, silver weapons do the most damage and will lower the number of times you need to attack them, increasing your survivability.

Valheim is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023