How-to-Find-and-Beat-Darth-Vader-in-Fortnite-Easily

Halloween is finally over in Fortnite. This means no more annoying zombies jump scaring and chasing you whenever you are trying to loot or fighting other players. With that said, it doesn’t mean players can finally rest easy. Darth Vader has once again arrived on the map with the latest update that brought the Skywalker Week challenges. If you think you are worthy of wielding his red lightsaber, make sure you know how to find and beat Darth Vader in Fortnite.

Where to Find Darth Vader?

To find Darth Vader in Fortnite, you must head to an Imperial post located just South East of Greasy Grove. Thankfully, this time around, he will only spawn at one place, unlike in Chapter 3, Season 3, where players had to look for him in various locations. Below is the exact area of the map where you will be able to find and duel him.

It’s tempting to go straight to this area as soon as you enter the battle bus at the start of the match. However, given he has a lot of health and damage, make sure you have found high-quality loot first. That way, you’ll be able to sustain yourself longer and deal more damage.

How to Beat Darth Vader in Fortnite

Like any other boss in Fortnite, defeating Darth Vader is no easy task. Nevertheless, with some preparations and tricks, you should be able to complete this task quickly. In the previous update, Darth Vader was accompanied by Stormtrooper guards, but now he’s alone with two Star Wars chests nearby.

There are so many ways to defeat Darth Vader. The first option would be to loot one of the Star Wars chests, take the E-11 Blaster Rifle, and dodge every move that Darth Vader tries to unleash upon you while using the Blaster Rifle. Second, you can use the Explosive Goo Gun to spam left-click to melt his shield and health. The Explosive Goo Gun is one of the most difficult weapons to dodge in close and medium-range combat. Combine that with its massive damage, and you should have no problem taking down Darth Vader with it.

The third option we recommend the most is inviting your friends to help you defeat him. One person can spam the Explosive Goo Gun at him, while the others try to snipe him from medium to long-range. Some players can also get in a vehicle and run him over as much as possible.

That sums up how to find and beat Darth Vader in Fortnite! Upon defeating him, he will leave his iconic red lightsaber for one lucky player to use.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022