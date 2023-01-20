You can craft various potions in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, but wild growth is perhaps one of the most interesting ones. The effect of the wild growth potion promotes the growth of plants, making it extremely associated with the life element in-game. Although creating this potion can be daunting, especially if you’re a new player in this type of game, with some knowledge and practice, you’ll be able to craft it in no time. In this guide, we’ll walk you through all the steps of how to find and craft the Potion of wild growth in Potion Craft.

How to Find and Craft Potion of Wild Growth in Potion Craft

You can find the wild growth potion in the second chapter of the Alchemist’s Path. Therefore, to craft this potion, you’ll need to clear the first chapter by completing various goals, ranging from gathering ingredients, crafting potion of healing, potion of frost, and many others. This should take little time as long as you use your talent points in the game to increase your abilities.

Once you have unlocked the wild growth potion in chapter two, you’ll need to gather the ingredients required for this potion. For this, you need to collect 3x Lifeleaf and 1x Waterbloom. These are essential ingredients that you can get from traveling merchants or the Enchanted Garden. If all your ingredients are ready, head to the cauldron to begin brewing this potion.

To craft the wild growth potion, grind three Lifeleaf before adding them to the cauldron. Next, take the Waterbloom, ground it with the mortar, and add it to the cauldron. Doing it in this order will create the tier-one wild growth Potion in Potion Craft.

You can use the same ingredients to create a stronger wild growth potion. The steps are similar to the first tier, where you must mix three grounded Lifeleaf with one grounded Waterbloom. The only difference is that the Waterbloom should only be grounded halfway or 50%.

That’s everything you need to know about how to find and craft potion of wild growth in Potion Craft. When you have finished crafting, you can sell your potions. You’ll also want to haggle the price with your customers for maximum profit.

You can currently play Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Game Pass, GOG, and Steam.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023