This chapter in Fortnite has been one of the most fun so far due to Chrome items being available in the game. It’s no surprise that one of the Weekly quests requires players to utilize this. This time, players are asked to enter a Chrome Vortex available on the map. If you’re struggling with where to find one, here’s how to find and enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite!

Where to Find a Chrome Vortex

The Chrome Vortex can be found in the Southeast of Herald’s Sanctum and northeast of Shiny Sound. These places are marked with an icon that resembles a tornado on the map. To get there easier, you can press M to open the map as soon as you get on the battle bus and create your own mark in one of those places. Alternatively, you can also use this map below to assist you in finding a Chrome Vortex.

Upon landing, you should see a tornado made of chrome. No need to be cautious around it since it won’t damage you. You’ll just get sucked in and turned into chrome as soon as you make contact with it.

How to Enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite

To enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite, all you need to do is walk or run toward it. Afterward, the Chrome Vortex will suck you in, and the tornado will take you upwards. The longer you wait, the higher you’ll float in the air, which means the further you can glide off the Chrome Vortex. Right now, this is one of the most convenient ways to travel around the map.

In addition to that, you can also use a car to enter a Chrome Vortex. Not only will the Chrome Vortex turn your car into chrome, but your character as well. This is a great way to escape from enemies who are chasing you and spamming their bullets at you.

That sums up how to find and enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite! Upon completing this quest, you will be rewarded 20,000 XP for your effort. Good luck!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022