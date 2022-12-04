Fortnite has a number of NPCs that you can decide to hire to fight alongside you and one of these is now Helsie. There are many benefits to actually hiring one of the NPSs so there is nothing stopping you from taking advantage of this feature or even simply finding them to buy a weapon. Speaking of which, there have also been plenty of new and unvaulted weapons for the season added so be sure to check those out if you’re looking for some unique weapons. This article will take you through how to find and recruit Helsie in Fortnite.

Finding and Recruiting Helsie in Fortnite

In order to find Helsie you will need to make your way to a specific area on the map, it is found near Anvil Square and not too far a journey from there. To the South-east of Anvil Square, you will find Helsie in a forest area across the bend in the river. The image below showcases to you the exact location of where Helsie actually can be found.

Once you have found Helsie, you can approach her and speak with her to then recruit her from the semicircle ring wheel that appears on the bottom of the screen. You will need 100 Gold bars to recruit Helsie. Thankfully, this isn’t too steep a price in order to recruit her!

What Happens When I Hire Helsie in Fortnite?

When you decide to recruit Helsie, she will follow you around and try and take out enemies for you within the game world as with the other NPCs that you can also hire. This can give you a massive advantage over some of the others in the game. Of course, when you are looking through all of the Chapter Four Season One Battle Pass skins you will notice that you can unlock Helsie as a skin too.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022