How to Find Dragon Essence in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

The Dragon’s Cure Pot is your main healing item in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, and it can be upgraded by finding Dragon’s Vein Crystals and Dragon’s Vein Essences. While Dragon’s Vein Crystals raise the number of times you can use the Dragon’s Cure Pot, Dragon’s Vein Essences increase the amount of health you regain from it. There are fifteen Dragon’s Vein Essences hidden throughout Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, and here’s where you can find them.

Dragon Vein Essence #1 – The Yellow Heaven Burns

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The first Dragon Vein Essence can be found in The Yellow Heaven Burns sub-battlefield. After you’ve reached the mission’s second Battle Flag, jump up the cliff to your right and head through a cave. From there, follow the path until you find a beast standing guard over a chest that contains the Dragon Vein Essence.

Dragon Vein Essence #2 – The Valley of Crying Wraiths

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The second Dragon Vein Essence is in The Valley of Crying Wraiths battlefield. Once you’ve reached the camp with the Shitieshou demon just below the sixth Battle Flag, follow the sunlit path left of the cave and fight your way past two Changgui Tigers. The Dragon Vein Essence is against the wall behind the second Changgui Tiger.

Dragon Vein Essence #3 – In Search Of The Immortal Wizard

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The third Dragon Vein Essence is located in the In Search Of The Immortal Wizard battlefield. After you’ve killed the Zhupolong Crocodile and claimed the fourth Battle Flag, follow the path up into the cave filled with corrupted branches and climb up the first branch to your left. From there, follow the string of items on the floor upwards and you’ll find your Dragon Vein Essence at the end of a “bridge” of branches.

Dragon Vein Essence #4 – Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The fourth Dragon Vein Essence is hidden in the Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch battlefield. After claiming the second Battle Flag, search the first prison cell to your left and pick up the Luoyang Dungeon Key. Once you’ve got it, head right towards the exit but turn left before you enter, revealing a hidden locked cell with the Dragon Vein Essence inside.

Dragon Vein Essence #5 – The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The fifth Dragon Vein Essence is hidden in The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass battlefield. After defeating the soldiers guarding the third Battle Flag, head to the nearest ballista and use it to break two crates blocking the way up a fortification in front of you. After you’ve cleared the way, climb to the top and you’ll find the Dragon Vein Essence in a chest.

Related: How to Parry in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Dragon Vein Essence #6 – Darkness Over the Hanshui River

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The sixth Dragon Vein Essence is in the Darkness Over the Hanshui River battlefield. From the sixth Battle Flag, cross the river by jumping onto a boat and head left to the house next to the river. Jump over the porch railing, and you’ll be able to enter the house and claim the Dragon Vein Essence from the chest inside.

Dragon Vein Essence #7 – Tyrant’s Final Banquet

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The seventh Dragon Vein Essence is in the Tyrant’s Final Banquet battlefield. After defeating the Zhupolong Crocodile in the flooded room near the fourth Battle Flag, climb the rafters until you reach the large bridge connecting both sides of the room. From there, jump into the cage to your left and pick up the Dragon Vein Essence inside.

Dragon Vein Essence #8- Fate of the Entertainer

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The eighth Dragon Vein Essence is located in the Fate of the Entertainer sub-battlefield. After claiming the second Battle Flag, follow the path past the temple until you reach a bridge over a small pond. After dispatching the Changgui Tiger patrolling nearby, kill the Warlock on the bridge and you’ll find the Dragon Vein Essence where he was standing.

Dragon Vein Essence #9 – War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The ninth Dragon Vein Essence can be found in the War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely battlefield. After draining the reservoir near the fifth Battle Flag, backtrack down the ladder you used to get here and head through the now-dry sewers. From there, head right and past the two Stone Soldiers and you’ll find the Dragon Vein Essence on top of a pile of rocks.

Dragon Vein Essence #10 – The Uninhabited Heart

The tenth Dragon Vein Essence is in The Uninhabited Heart sub-battlefield. To find it, retrace the path you followed to find the ninth Dragon Vein Essence. This time, you’ll find a chest containing the Tenth Dragon Vein Essence.

Related: How to Respec in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Dragon Vein Essence #11 – Lu Bu, Mightiest among Men

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The eleventh Dragon Vein Essence is located in the Lu Bu, Mightiest among Men battlefield. After draining the water around the submerged village and reaching the fifth Battle Flag, follow the path until you’re through a ruined building and jump over the wall of debris to your right. Once you’re over the wall, just follow the path around to the building to your right and grab the Dragon Vein Essence at the end.

Dragon Vein Essence #12 – Behold the Glaive of Righteousness

The twelfth Dragon Vein Essence can be found in the Behold the Glaive of Righteousness battlefield. From the second Battle Flag, follow the path to the right and cross the wood bridges until you reach a precarious cliff. Jump into the misty ravine below and move forward until you reach a ladder, then cross the bridge to your right to claim to twelfth Dragon Vein Essence.

Dragon Vein Essence #13 – The Assault of Wuchao

The thirteenth Dragon Vein Essence is located in The Assault of Wuchao sub-battlefield, and it’s arguably the easiest one to find. Just enter the passage directly across from the second Battle Flag and you’ll find the thirteenth Dragon Vein Essence in a chest.

Dragon Vein Essence #14 – Decisive Battle of Guandu

The fourteenth Dragon Vein Essence is in the Decisive Battle of Guandu battlefield. Once you’ve reached the third Battle Tent, climb the corrupted branch to your right and follow it through the ruined house left of the Battle Flag. From there, follow the trail and defeat the Huo Sho demon standing in your way, and you’ll eventually find the fourteenth Dragon Vein Essence in a chest within a ruined house.

Dragon Vein Essence #15 – The Hidden Village

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

The final Dragon Vein Essence is located in the Hidden Village. The Dragon Vein Essence can be found in the home of a Taoist who has lost the keys to her her home. To claim the last Dragon Vein Essence, you’ll need to find the Taoist’s House Key and the Taoist’s Backyard Key.

The Taoist’s House Key can be found in the In Search Of The Immortal Wizard battlefield. It’s located next to the stone pillar on the path to the Aoye boss arena.

can be found in the battlefield. It’s located next to the stone pillar on the path to the boss arena. The Taoist’s Backyard Key is in the War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely battlefield. It can be found in the corner of a large, Shuigui-infested room that can be accessed by going through the dragon-shaped sewer entrance near the fifth Battle Flag.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023