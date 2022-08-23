How to Find Rage Serum and What It Does in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has a vast and long history of implementing new season updates and The Last Stand is the final season for Vanguard. Alongside this season for both Warzone and Vanguard, there are a host of additions to the game, and with the season release on August 24th, many are wanting to prepare in advance for all of the latest content. There is even going to be a new field upgrade named the ‘Rage Serum’ which has gained a lot of attention from the community. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about the Rage Serum in Call of Duty: Warzone and how you can get it.

Getting the Rage Serum in Call of Duty: Warzone and What It Does

The Rage Serum will likely be able to be found in the same way as other field upgrades. This will involve you opening supply drops found all across the map. There will be a chance of you getting the Rage Serum and when you finally acquire one you will be able to utilize it in the same way as you do with any of the other field upgrades.

In terms of what this specific field upgrade does, it has been said that the serum will increase your melee damage with an increased lunge range, including even furthering the stun power you have. This all sounds like it will be an exquisite field upgrade to have access to and you should definitely be happy if you stumble across one of these. However, there are a few drawbacks to such a powered field upgrade. It will increase the noise you make and also will mean you get more recoil when you personally are stunned by another opponent. Nonetheless, the field upgrade still sounds excellent and you will get to experience all of the latest content arriving with The Last Stand season soon!

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.