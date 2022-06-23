How to fix ‘A Technical Error Has Occurred’ in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re looking to get lost in your favorite virtual world, you may have a bit of an issue, since it appears that Final Fantasy XIV is running into a few small issues that are causing some major headaches for players. If you’re looking to fix the “A Technical Error Has Occured” issue, we’ve got you covered here! Let’s take a look at a few different options that you may have to get rid of this issue.

Uninstall FFXIV, Reinstall It

If you’re having an issue getting the game to launch, you may want to try uninstalling and reinstalling the game. Thankfully, you will not lose any of the data that is stored in your game with this method, so the only thing that you have to lose is a bit of time. Making sure that you’re starting with a fresh installation may clear up any corrupt files that are hanging out on your platform of choice, so trying this method could help you get back into the action faster than Square Enix can send out a fix.

Delete Your ECT Folder

There is a small folder within the directory files of FFXIV that could be holding a corrupt file, known as your ECT folder. Going into your PC’s directory and deleting this small file may clear up this issue. However, this will not help if you are playing on a PlayStation platform, since you cannot go into the full files to try to fix it.

Reboot Your PC or PlayStation

It may be something as simple as just needing to give your system of choice a quick reboot. Checking out these options could resolve your issues without needing to go full nuclear. Giving your system of choice a reboot could fix not only this issue, but many other small issues that you may have come across shortly, so this is going to be the least time-consuming option of them all.

Wait For Square Enix To Push Out A Patch

At this point, if none of these options are working for you, you may need to wait for Square Enix to push out a patch that could fix this issue. It’s hard to say when they could do that, as it could be something small that they push out in no time flat, or something that would be a few days of waiting. This would be the final resort, as we know that you would love to get back into the game as soon as possible.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PC.