How to Fix Armory Unlocks Not Working in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players will no doubt run into their fair share of bugs over time as is the way with most games. However, if the glitches you encounter are tied to progression or rewards I know you may find that frustrating at points.

This article will take you through how to attempt and fix the armory unlocks not working in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and if that is even possible.

Ways to Fix Armory Unlocks Not Working For MW3

At the time of writing, there isn’t too much you can personally do to try and fix the unlocks not working. However, if you did the New Zealand trick, I recommend re-installing the game if you are running into this issue. Some have reported on places such as Reddit and Twitter that re-installing the game can be an attempted fix.

Overall though, there usually isn’t a specific fix that will solve everything for this glitch. It is something that the developers will need to fix on their side so instead I recommend reporting the bug via their support website section. This will make sure that whenever the armory unlocks issue is flagged, the team will definitely know that it is a real issue if many are having a similar problem.

How to Keep Track of Reported Bugs for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There has been a dedicated Trello board for Modern Warfare and Warzone for a while now which is simply a task management software. The board has been made publically available which you can access here so you can see what are known issues and what are currently being worked on. I find this extremely helpful and after checking I noticed there was no mention of the Armory Unlock bug yet so be sure to report it as noted in the section above.

For the time being, simply keep a close check on that board for anything related to the armory unlock challenge/general reward fixes. In the meantime, you can jump back into the frantic action of matches and level up your weapons.

