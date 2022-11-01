How to Fix CASERMA – RHINO Error Code in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a host of error codes and some can be more time-demanding than others to fix. Errors such as ‘Stuck on installing’ can be learned to fix quickly whereas codes such as CASERMA – RHINO take a lot of time to understand and fix. Thankfully you won’t have to think about things too much for sorting out this error when you have details on exactly what to do to fix it. This article will take you through the process of how to fix the CASERMA – RHINO error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the CASERMA – RHINO Error Code in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Caserma Rhino error occurs if someone has been “permanently” banned from the game. In order to fix it your best port of call will be to contact Activision Support through their website. If you believe you have been incorrectly banned from the servers then it is likely there could have been a system glitch. Activision will probably be able to look into this issue for you and sort the ban status out. Though if you were genuinely banned for a legitimate reason then unfortunately the account that you’ve tied to the game won’t be able to play multiplayer again.

Another fix could also simply be a quick re-install of the game to make sure there isn’t anything strange going on in the background. A re-install may iron out any little issues. It should be noted that the actual error code appears alongside the information indicating the ban status. In turn, fixing the error will take a lot of work but will ultimately be worth it when you can play the multiplayer once again and learn how to get the mastery camos in the experience sooner.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022