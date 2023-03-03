How to Fix Crashing After Character Creation in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

If you are trying to get into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and have finally finished creating the perfect character only to be met with a crash, you’re most likely justifiably pissed. Especially if you were following a specific character creation code, nothing stings like wasted progress.

If you are experiencing a crashed game after finishing the character creation in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, here is how to fix it.

How to Fix Character Creation Crash in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

The damage is done and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has crashed. Now, how do you make sure it doesn’t crash again? There are a few tips and tricks you can try.

The first fix you can try is updating your GPU. If your GPU driver is out of date, updating it could solve any issues you may be facing. To do that, search and open Device Manager and select Display Adapters.

You can also try updating Windows which could fix a similar problem. To do this, search and open Settings and select Windows Update. Check to see if any updates are available and then download them. With the latest software downloaded on your PC, you should run into fewer issues.

You also need to see if your setup matches the minimum and maximum PC settings for the game. This information can be found on the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Steam page. If your PC has parts that don’t meet the minimum requirement to run the game, then you will run into crashes.

You can also try shutting down your PC and then restarting it. For some reason, this simple trick fixes a lot of issues when it comes to PC problems. Make sure to wait around 30 seconds before turning it back on and launching Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty again.

Lastly, you can try to uninstall and reinstall the game. Your version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty might have corrupted files, so downloading a fresh file will help clear any errors or bugs that may cause a crash.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023