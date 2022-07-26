How to Fix ‘Failed Patch’ Error in MultiVersus

MultiVersus has now launched its open beta and players have been flocking to the experience with extreme speed. Whether they are wanting to continue their spree of playing as many matches as possible or simply want to try out the new characters such as LeBron James, there is something for everyone in this fighting game. Of course, any open beta wouldn’t be complete without a few errors from time to time. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix the Failed Patch error in MultiVersus.

Fixing the Failed Patch Error in MultiVersus

In order to fix this specific error, you will first have to actually encounter it so you know what the error is. If you have been trying to access the game as the open beta literally went up then you may have run into this error. It will come up on the screen saying ‘Failed Patch’ or something similar. You will also have a prompt to play offline and it will inform you in a roundabout way that you need to make sure the game is up to date with the latest update.

To fix the Failed Patch error it is nice and simple to sort. Just make sure to close the game first and make sure that there is an update installing for the title. If there is, let it finish installing and then boot up the game. Afterward, this error will be fixed for you. However, if you cannot see an update installing then be sure to check the game for an update. When you do this, there should now be an update that starts downloading and this will bring everything you need for the open beta. Time to get busy learning characters and equipping a lot of perks within the experience!

MultiVersus is available now in Open Beta form for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.