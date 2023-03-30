How to Fix Gohan and Videl Mentor Not Showing Up in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Image: Bandai Namco

Players are able to unlock a variety of skills and moves in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Many of these skills can be unlocked through training with mentors, characters from the franchise that take the role of instructing newcomers. Gohan and Videl are paired as a single mentor, and visiting them is required to unlock the new Beast form. But why are Gohan and Videl not showing up to be the player’s mentor in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2?

Where to Find the Gohan and Videl Mentor Duo in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Gohan and Videl will appear in front of the Orange Star High School, but there are a few requirements you’ll need to complete first. Even if you’ve completed the main story and obtained a very high training level, there’s still more that must be done to find these two characters. You’ll first need to make sure you’ve completed their quests as the heroic Saiyaman duo.

Related: Full Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Character Roster Checklist

You can finish these quests by visiting them at Hercule’s House found above the High School. Talk to the duo and complete their quests, and if they still don’t appear, after that, see if the two of them are by the Resort District. If that’s their current location, you’ll need to finish off one more quest for them before they’ll finally show up in front of the school.

After unlocking Gohan and Videl as mentors, you’ll be able to take them on quests to increase their friendship. This will eventually grant you access to the brand new Beast form, as well as a quest that gives a preview of some upcoming DLC. You’ll still need to put in plenty of work after finding Gohan and Videl, so complete their missions and form an unbreakable bond with this powerful duo!

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023