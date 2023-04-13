How to Fix GPU Lag in Vampire Survivors – Explained

Image: Luca Galante

While Vampire Survivors purposefully has old-school pixelated graphics, the bullet hell can get extremely taxing on your GPU and cause lag. If you are experiencing GPU lag in Vampire Survivors, you’ve come to the right place.

Vampire Survivors: How to Fix GPU Lag

There are a few tricks to fix GPU lag in Vampire Survivors. Aside from some of the more common fixes, there is a specific GPU lag fix that you need to try first. Only then can you get the best items in the game.

Related: How to Evolve Garlic in Vampire Survivors

Play in GPU Lag Fix Mode – Vampire Survivors

The GPU lag in Vampire Survivors is a problem that’s known by its developers, Poncle. When you choose to launch Vampire Survivors on Steam, you’ll get a pop-up window asking you if you want to play Vampire Survivors normally, with the Steam Overlay, or with GPU Lag Fix.

Try playing Vampire Survivors in the GPU Lag Fix mode to see if it solves your problems. If it doesn’t you can try any of these standard fixes.

Update Your GPU – Vampire Survivors

Perhaps your GPU driver needs to be updated. If this is the case, go to “Device Manager,” and find your GPU. Check to see if it needs to be updated or simply reinstall the latest version.

Reinstall the Game – Vampire Survivors

There might be a problem with your Vampire Survivor files. By deleting and redownloading the game, you could potentially clear away any issues that could cause lag.

Check the Vampire Survivor Files – Vampire Survivors

If your files are corrupted, there could be GPU lag in Vampire Survivors. To fix this, go to Vampire Survivors in your Steam Library. Right-click on it and select Properties. Go to Local Files and select Verify Integrity of Game Files.

If everything checks out, then you shouldn’t be getting GPU lag problems from that. If it is a problem, you’ll, unfortunately, need to delete the files and start fresh.

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2023