How to Fix Lag in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has an abundance of fans all over the world and many are playing through the experience each day. Whether you are learning how to play as one of the killers on the large roster or simply are surviving and fixing generators, there is something for everyone within the game. Of course, as with any online game, there can be sometimes when lag can occur and this can stop your progress in a high-intensity match such as those found in this game all the time. This guide article will take you through the process of how to try and fix lag in Dead by Daylight.

Fixing Lag in Dead by Daylight

In order to fix any lag that you are encountering, there are a few methods that you can utilize to try and fix the issues you are having with lag in the experience. These are:

Method/Fix Process Check your internet connection speed The first method is to check your internet connection, if it is extremely low on the basis of download and upload speed then it is likely the lag is occurring simply because your internet is struggling a little to keep up with the resources that are required for smooth gameplay. One way to fix this is by making sure other things in your household that are using the internet unnecessarily at the same time as you’re playing are switched off and this will bring your internet speed up. Reset your Router Similar to the last method, resetting your router will give the internet a kick back into action and with luck, this should solve the lag issues for you. Change DNS Server and use a Wired Connection Another fix is to change the DNS server, if you aren’t already, you can try utilizing Google’s DNS server. 8.8.8.8 is the primary and 8.8.4.4 is the secondary. Along with this, you can attempt to use a wired connection instead of wireless if possible. That will increase your internet speed significantly. Contact Support If no method or fix seems to be working, you can always contact support to get more help from the official team behind the game.

Hopefully one of these methods will have fixed the lag issues you were having and you’ll be back to surviving brilliantly in the game within no time at all!

Dead by Daylight is available now and playable on platforms such as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC, IOS, and Android.