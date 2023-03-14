How to Fix ‘Login Did Not Go as Planned’ EA Issue

Image: EA

EA runs a vast number of games such as The Sims 4 so when there is an error logging in; it could be frustrating for many. Especially so if you were planning to enjoy a new update that may have made its way to your favorite games. This article will take you through how to fix the “Login Did Not Go as Planned” issue for EA.

How to Fix EA’s “Login Did Not Go as Planned” Error

In order to fix the error you can follow one of the commonly used fixes for the issue. The steps for this process are listed as follows.

Clear EA’s Cache on the EA App by pressing the Windows symbol. Since you can’t log in you need to go through a back way to clear the cache. Type in the search box “App Recovery”. If you have the EA App installed you will notice an app that is named as such, open this. A pop-up will appear asking you if you want to clear your cache — press the blue “Clear Cache” button. Try logging in again afterward. If it doesn’t work, also try switching your DNS to Google’s which will be 8.8.8.8 for the Primary DNS and then 8.8.4.4 for the Secondary DNS. You can do this through your device’s network settings.

The login issue can be a tricky error to fix if it’s constantly appearing during a certain day. Following the steps above is going to be one of your best bets. Please note that although these steps may work — simply waiting it out for a while could also fix the issue as servers could be under strain at the moment it occurs.

Does this EA Login Error Happen Often?

This specific error shouldn’t happen too often however it is always great to know of how to fix it. Usually, a lot more errors start to occur whenever the server status is affected; this is why waiting for a while can work as a fix.

Nonetheless, you will be back to playing your EA games in no time after fixing the login error which has appeared for you.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023