How to Fix Owlbear Cub Not Showing Up in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Owlbear Cub is one of the pets that can be recruited to your camp in Baldur’s Gate 3, but unlike some of the other furry friends that you can adopt during your adventure, it won’t immediately appear at your camp after you rescue it from the Goblin Camp in Act 1. Instead, it takes some time for your newly adopted companion to muster up the courage to visit you. It was being treated quite harshly by those goblins, after all. Here’s what you need to do to make the Owlbear Cub show up at your camp in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Recruit the Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two Owlbear Cubs in Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3, but the easiest one that you can adopt is located in the Goblin Camp that you’ll encounter on your quest to rescue the First Druid Halsin. As a part of the festivities, some goblins have set up a game of “Chicken” Chase for anyone brave enough to place a bet.

In the maze is no chicken though, but an Owlbear Cub. If you manage to reach it and pass the right skill checks — whether you use Animal Handling, Speak With Animals, or anything else up your sleeve — you can give the beast your scent so it can follow you back to camp. It won’t show up immediately that night, however.

Why Isn’t the Owlbear Cub Showing Up at Camp?

The Owlbear Cub doesn’t show up at your camp as soon as you give it your scent. Instead, it’ll show up multiple Long Rests later once it gets far enough from the Goblin Camp and decides you’re not a threat. The first night it appears, it will be skittish and wary of you. Pass the skill checks and offer it some food, choosing to let it eat out of your hand instead of throwing the food at it, and it will begin to trust you.

However, one of your party members — in my case it was Wyll — will walk up and start a conversation, scaring the beast off. Don’t worry though, the Owlbear Cub will return to your camp again in due time. When it does, just continue to treat it well and it will eventually stick around.

Keep an eye out for more non-playable characters to recruit to your camp as you journey throughout the Sword Coast and combat the Mind Flayer menace. In addition to the Owlbear Cub, you can also recruit Scratch the Dog as a canine companion. Plus, you can befriend an aging skeleton named Withers who lets you change your class at will and let the Druid Halsin hang out at your campsite after rescuing him and saving the Druid Grove (if you resist the temptations of evil, that is).

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2023