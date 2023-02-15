In a game where every movement, reaction, and input matters, like Wild Hearts, having your PlayStation controller showing up as an Xbox controller can be a frustrating experience. If you’re currently experiencing this issue, you are not alone. Many players have encountered this problem, but luckily there are a few simple steps that can help you get your Playstation controller working and showing up correctly. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to fix PlayStation controller showing up as an Xbox Controller in Wild Hearts.

Playstation Controller Showing up as an Xbox Controller in Wild Hearts Fix

The PlayStation controller showing up as an Xbox one is a known issue on some Steam games. The first thing you should do is disable Steam’s input setting. Often, this setting would show Xbox controller settings, even though you’re plugging in an utterly different controller. By disabling it, you’ll be able to change that and revert to your original controller profile. Here are the steps to do so:

First, make sure that Wild Hearts isn’t running in the background. Launch Steam, then select your Library. Scroll down until you see Wild Hearts, and then press right-click on it. Select Properties. Select the “Override for Wild Hearts” tab and set it to “Disable Steam Input.”

Once you’ve done that, you can relaunch Wild Hearts. The issue should be solved now because the game will use your default controller setting. If for some reason, the problem persists, you’ll want to try to play the game using a wired connection on your controller.

Doing this will check out whether or not your wireless connection is the problem. Make sure all the cables are connected correctly. Unplug and replug the controller into the USB port and ensure the connection is secure. If the connection is loose, it could be causing the issue.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you fix your Playstation controller. With these steps, you should get your controller working properly and enjoy playing Wild Hearts with your PlayStation controller. While you’re here, ensure you’re using the best settings for a smoother gameplay experience. Happy hunting!

Wild Hearts will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 16, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023