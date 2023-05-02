How to Fix Redfall Crashing on PC and Xbox

Image: Arkane Studios

Redfall seems to have some performance issues that can damper gameplay — especially when it kicks you out. Unfortunately, specific areas can cause the game to crash on both Xbox and PC. If this happens to you, no worries, as there are potential fixes to help Redfall crash less frequently, and this guide will walk you through those steps.

There are three areas where the game likes to crash the most: Old Town, Sedgewick, and Basswood. More specifically, it crashes more often inside Vampire Nest areas and during cooperative play. Below are steps to follow for each system.

How to Fix Redfall Crashing on Xbox and PC

If your Redfall continues to crash on Xbox or PC, the first step you want to take is to turn off your system entirely. If this doesn’t help with the crashing issue, your next step would be to delete your Redfall app, redownload it, and boot it up again to see if the problem is resolved.

These two steps are your best bet to fix the crashing issue — but considering these crashes happen most often in co-op, maybe the final solution is to play single-player for a while. Once you leave the three areas mentioned earlier, feel free to squad up again for co-op. Recap of steps to fix crashing on Xbox and PC below.

Restart your Xbox Console. Delete Redfall App and Reinstall. Play Single-Player until out of Old Town, Sedgewick, and Basswood.

If these steps don’t work, you may have to wait for post-launch patches that will likely come soon after the official release. Arkane Studios seems pretty great regarding post-launch patches — and we should hopefully see the same treatment for Redfall. So, for the time being, stay out of the areas that cause the crashing issues and focus on missions elsewhere. These could include safehouse missions, nests in different zones, etc.

This copy of Redfall was played on the Xbox Series S and is currently using Version 1.1.253.0.